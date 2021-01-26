Cuba prepares to protect COVID-19 convalescents

Cuba is currently advancing in the development of a clinical trial in patients convalescing from COVID-19, who had a mild clinical record or were asymptomatic.

‘The clinical development program of Soberana 01 (vaccine candidate against COVID-19) includes the assessment in convalescents, a population that has not been in the target of vaccines,’ highlighted on Twitter the director of Research of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, Dagmar Garcia.

COVID-19 cases who had been reinfected by the novel coronavirus have been reported worldwide, even with much more acute and severe forms of the disease; therefore, the country also seeks to protect this risk group.

The trial, to stimulate protective levels of neutralizing antibodies against possible reinfection, began on January 9 with the participation of 30 volunteers, aged 19 to 59 years, who were in contact with the novel coronavirus and currently have a negative PCR.

Those subjects received on January 16 a single dose of one of the Soberana 01 vaccine candidate formulations, and since then, they have been followed up in consultations and through direct contact with the researchers.

Dr. Rolando Felipe Ochoa, specialist in Immunology of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, explained that the formulation used for this clinical trial is simpler and safer, according to the characteristics of the population group studied.

Experts take into account those people have already been vaccinated in a natural way (by having caught the virus) for administrating an adequate dose of the the vaccine candidate.

Thus, the dose would be a reinforcement of the immunity of the individual, said Dr. Arturo Chang, specialist in General Integral Medicine of the Institute of Hematology and Immunology, the center where the trial is being developed.

Chang advanced that if positive results are achieved in this phase, they will probably move on to a clinical trial with a larger number of subjects to assess the immunogenicity, efficacy and effectiveness of the product.

Cuba has four vaccine candidates against COVID-19: Sovereigns 01 and 02, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute; as well as Mambisa and Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

Taken From: Prensa Latina