Cuba pays hommage to Benny on his 58th death anniversary

Maximiliano Bartolome More was born on August 24, 1919 in the small town of Santa Isabel de las Lajas in the central province of Cienfuegos, he won his first prize on CMQ’s Supreme Court of Art radio program, which marked the beginning of an ascending professional career.

His proven talent and self-taught training allowed him to shine on the island’s stages, where he won applause with a fluent tenor voice that knew how to phrase with great expressiveness.

With the Cuban Revolution triumph, Benny went from being a cane cutter or a fruit and grocery seller for subsisting, to a successful singer in the then popular Conjunto Matamoros.

As part of the famous orchestration he came to Mexico, where he performed in some of the most famous cabarets of the time, participated in films and became a well-known star there and in several Latin American countries.

The founder of the well-known Banda Gigante endorsed audiences in Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Panama, Venezuela, Haiti, the United States and Colombia for his concerts that brought together excellence in interpretation, stage projection and improvisation.

His life and musical creation have been taken to the seventh art with the film El Benny, which recreates his gifts for the most diverse genres such as son montuno, mambo and bolero.

Among the songs of great popularity are Bonito y Sabroso, Santa Isabel de Las Lajas, Que bueno baila usted and Camerera de mi amor.

A life of excesses undermined his health and pushed him to a premature death at 43 years of age, in 1963. The news moved all of Cuba, which dismissed him with a funeral procession of thousands of people.

The artist continues to be one of the paradigmatic figures of vocal performance in the region, whose legacy lives on among generations of musicians in Cuba overseas.

(Translated from Prensa Latina)