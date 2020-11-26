Cuba participates in online event on communication technologies

Los Jovenes Club de Comunicacion y Electronica (Cuban Computer and Electronics Centers) are participating from Wednesday through November 27 in the online event Accesible Americas, under the theme «Information and Communication Technology for All».

Organized by the International Telecommunications Union, Accesible Americas aims to create fair and equitable opportunities, treating the accessibility of Information Technology for people with disabilities as a cross-cutting development issue.

In this seventh edition of the meeting, focused on the importance of promoting accessibility policies, Cuba will present what is being done in the country in terms of computerization of society, associated with people with disabilities.

In addition, the Cuban institution will address the treatment and possibilities it offers in its facilities to accessibility and inclusion within people with some kind of disability, especially during this year, when human kind has been threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the rise of new technologies, tools have been created that allow people with disabilities to have an autonomous life, to communicate in other ways, to enjoy new forms of leisure, vocational enhancement, education and participation.

In this year, Jovenes Clubs have developed more than 12 thousand activities linked to different social sectors, mainly through online platforms, due to the social isolation resulting from the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, among them Talented teenagers and technologies, Disability is not an obstacle for life, Creative women events and Educational centers and technologies.

(Taken from ACN)