Cuba participates in international meeting on discrimination issues

Cuba is participating in the Special Ministerial Meeting on the elimination of racism, xenophobia and discrimination for all, in the decade of action of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Cuban representation to the Meeting, sponsored by the United Nations (UN), is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez, the Cuban Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.The meeting is taking place online from the UN headquarters in New York, United States, and the Cuban delegation will defend the commitment of its country to the elimination of all manifestations of discrimination.

The Cuban Revolution has been characterized by the safeguarding of that principle, as per a statement issued by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and an example of this is the consecration of equal rights for all people without distinction in the Constitution of the Republic.

The respect and guarantee of these prerogatives, freedoms and opportunities is mandatory, in accordance with the Constitution.

The Cuban Council of Ministers approved in November 2019 a National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, which demonstrates the Government’s political will on the issue.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel heads the government commission that directs the program, by which 18 state agencies and an equal number of civil society organizations are governed.