Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called on the Cuban business system to immediately foster a culture of innovation to solve the country’s most important problems, by leading a meeting at the Convention Center with the government boards, considered to be the representative body of the State’s interests in the control of state business management.

We have the conditions, the president said, to achieve a strong system of science, technology and innovation, so that we can create the necessary interconnections between the knowledge sector, the productive and service sectors, and the activity of the government.

Cuba tiene las condiciones para lograr un fuerte sistema de ciencia, tecnología e innovación #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad https://t.co/mDpKyxW1gv Via @Granma_Digital — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 18, 2020 At the meeting – where the Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, presented a report on the financing of science, technology and innovation activities – Diaz-Canel considered that, despite the 43 measures approved for the strengthening of the state-owned enterprise, there is still lack of enthusiasm for the proposals, in these complex moments that the country is going through, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of the blockade.

The way we manage innovation from the business system has a lot of influence on this, he said. For us as a country, the Cuban leader asserted, this is key to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, the Nation’s Vision and the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

When analyzing these issues, which are being directly addressed by the government, the president referred to the contradiction that exists in Cuba: on the one hand, he said, we are an underdeveloped country with a high human development index, recognized in the latest UNDP report, which allows us to occupy the 72nd place at the international level, especially because of the social work and public policies that the Revolution has developed.

However, Diaz-Canel added, when we look at the world innovation ranking, where several international organizations participate, among them the World Intellectual Property Organization, about 143 countries appear, and Cuba does not enter the Global Innovation Index.

I expose those elements, he continued, because we lack culture of those topics, mainly in the business sector. Two years ago, he recalled, we proposed that government management should be based on three pillars: science-innovation, social communication and computerization.

There, the President of the Republic explained to the members of the Government Boards that at the moment in Cuba innovation is led by the knowledge system and the universities; in second place, the research centers; meanwhile, the companies have a very low representation, with the exception of certain business systems such as BIOCUBAFARMA, which has introduced innovation as part of its productive process and has closed the production and commercialization cycle with the contribution of science.

When asked what we need for innovation to become an important driver of the country’s development, especially in the business sector, Diaz-Canel set out the path: we need a government administration that encourages innovation, and we are building it; an innovative business system, and there is still a long way to go; a regulatory framework, which we have, and a financial one, in which we take the steps; and the human potential that the country has created.

We need an active business sector, which proposes and implements improvement actions to achieve progress in the country’s economic and social development, focused on a faster and more sustainable way, he concluded.

This meeting, which is a regular part of the Cuban President’s agenda, was led by Marino Murillo Jorge, head of the Permanent Commission for Implementation and Development.

The second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura; the Vice president of the Republic, Salvador Valdes Mesa; the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz; Deputy prime ministers and holders of several ministries also participated in the meeting.

(Taken from ACN)