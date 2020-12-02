Cuba marks the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces

Cuba commemorates today the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the 64th anniversary of the landing of Granma Yacht expedition that began the guerrilla struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959).

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulated Cuban Armed Forces anniversary on his official Twitter account.

#Felicidades a nuestras gloriosas Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias, nacidas hace 64 años con la llegada a #Cuba del yate #Granma. Gracias, por ser ejército del pueblo y para el pueblo. #SomosCuba. #SomosContinuidad. pic.twitter.com/UuYIFinN2e — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 2, 2020

On December 2, 1956, the 82 expeditionaries, led by Fidel Castro, landed in eastern Cuba after setting sail from the Mexican port of Tuxpan on November 25.