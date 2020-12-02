Cuba marks the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces

#Felicidades a nuestras gloriosas Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias, nacidas hace 64 años con la llegada a #Cuba del yate #Granma. Gracias, por ser ejército del pueblo y para el pueblo. #SomosCuba. #SomosContinuidad. pic.twitter.com/UuYIFinN2e
After landing, they were surprised and dispersed by Batista Army’s troops; they regrouped and formed the nucleus of the future Rebel Army that fought the dictatorship in the mountains of eastern Cuba until it triumphed on January 1, 1959.
Historiography records the moment of the reunion at Cinco Palmas, in the Sierra Maestra mountain range, when Fidel Castro, after a part of the combatants were reunited, with just seven rifles, exclaimed: ‘Now we do win the war,’ as an expression of faith in victory.
In honor of that date, FAR was officially founded in that day of 1961.
