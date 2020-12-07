Cuba makes its best effort to assure a safe tourist destination

Cuba rekindles its tourism industry without endangering life by taking preventive and safe measures, at a time when COVID-19 overwhelms the planet and in some financial sectors debate continues on whether to protect health or to save the economy.

The balance between the two elements is essential in the economic development of any nation. Efforts to find that balance to keep the industry’s vigor up and collective health protection are made on the Caribbean island when 2020 with all its complexities is just about to end.

The Public Health Ministry-guided program to prevent infections with the SARS-Cov2 coronavirus consists of a combination of tools, such as the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, social distancing, and the presence in each tourist facility of a doctor and a nurse.

With the implementation of such protocols, the recovery of leisure travel has become a reality in Cuba. The opening of airports and Varadero beach, the island’s main beach resort, has brought travelers back.

As of November 15, commercial, regular and charter air operations resumed at the Jose Marti International Airport of the Cuban capital, with strict compliance with health control protocols that include PCR tests in the terminals to arriving travelers.

Then, key to the recovery were the announcement of the arrival of the first foreign tourists on July 1, while the news on September 4 indicated the arrival of visitors from Canada, who preferred to enjoy the keys off the north-central region (Jardines del Rey). And it started growing from there.

Outstanding companies, such as Melia, Iberostar, Blue Diamond have resumed their operations, while other hotel chains like NH will soon be reopening their establishments.

Air terminals welcomed back Canadian flights and the German airline Condor, as well as trips organized by TUI (Germany-UK), among others.

This promising scenario, however, is taking place amidst the tightening of US coercive measures against the economy and trade; nonetheless the number of foreign arrivals keeps coming up.

Tourist executives are hopeful prospects point to the island being able to recover its occupation rates, considering positive visitors’ reviews, especially saying that they feel safe in Cuba from the COVID-19.