Cuba maintains tourist activity despite Covid-19 restrictions

Cuba maintains tourist activity with strict hygiene and safety protocols, despite restrictions in the country’s territories, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The Cuban Ministry of Tourism released an update of the health protocol to continue operations in the country’s major destinations.

According to the measures, posted on the Ministry’s website, it is essential that international travelers produce a negative PCR test done 72 hours before arriving in Cuba.

In addition, another PCR test is done upon arriving in the country and a life-insurance policy is required to cover Covid-19. Visitors can buy it at the air terminals for 30 dollars or its equivalent in another freely convertible currency.

Health regulations for tourists also require the mandatory use of facemasks in hotels and, in the case that someone shows Covid-19 symptoms, that person should contact the health personnel at the hotel.

Cuba also offers visitors the possibility to do PCR tests for 30 dollars to those who need it to return to their countries of origin.

This week, Cuba reported its highest number of Covid-19 cases and decreed restrictions to contain the disease in several regions of the country, including Havana, although its international airports remain open