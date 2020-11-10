11 de noviembre de 2020
Cuba joins ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez signed today the instrument of adherence of the island to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).
During the 37th Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held virtually, the minister reaffirmed the willingness to continue strengthening ties with the ten member states of that regional organization, according to the website of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister thanked the invariable ASEAN support to the fight of the Cuban people against the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the U.S., tightened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The signing of the instrument of adherence is taking place precisely in that international context, Rodriguez said, which shows ‘the extraordinary worth of solidarity and cooperation to face global challenges.’

He highlighted the collaboration possibilities in the biotechnological and farmaceutical fields, and proposed to assess the creation of a joint research and development center of biotechnological products.

He also proposed to cooperate in conducting phase III multinational clinical trials and create productive alliances for the grading and manufacture of vaccine candidates developped by Cuba against SARS-CoV-2.

Other fields for possible joint work, the minister suggested, are the export of professional services, Spanish teaching, culture,sports, and the fight against climate change.

On talking to the foreign ministers present at the meeting, the Cuban Foreign Minister expressed his country’s pride for being the first to sign TAC in the Caribbean and the fifth in Latin America, in addition to hailing ASEAN’s relevant role as an international actor and Vietnam’s role in the exercise of its presidency.

Rodriguez also extended a message of condolences and solidarity to the governments and peoples of Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam for the regretable loss of human lives and damage caused by the recent weather events.

