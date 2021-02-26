Caribbean islands are ecological treasure troves, harboring many species unique on Earth. Yet in our increasingly globalized economy, they’ve been invaded by foreign plants and animals, brought there either intentionally or by accident. On many islands, the invaders threaten to oust native species entirely.

We document that Cuba has hundreds fewer regionally invasive plants than expected for its area, and its invasive assemblage deviates from other large Caribbean islands.

Across dozens of Caribbean islands, area combined with tourism (not trade) predicted 90% of regional‐invasive‐plant richness. Although Cuba is a latecomer to the post‐1960s rise of tourism and merchandise imports, the country is currently experiencing rapid growth in tourism and expansion of commercial ports.

Concurrent, forward‐looking policies could limit new introductions from sources such as escaped horticultural species and accidental transport by tourists, which are salient considerations with prospects for normalized trade and travel between Cuba and the US (the Caribbean’s dominant importer and tourism market).

Invasion and colonization have been political and ecological certainties in the West Indies for centuries. Although introductions of non‐native species began in earnest when European colonists first began to exploit the region for agriculture, the modern global economy is moving species faster, farther, and in considerably greater numbers.

Hundreds of invasive, non‐native species were first reported after the mid‐20th century, and recent policies aim to protect the immense biodiversity of the region from the continued establishment, spread, and impacts of biological invasions.

The islands in the West Indies present a unique opportunity to explore biological invasions because they are ecologically heterogeneous and possess dynamic political economies.

Cuba is the biogeographical center of the West Indies, constituting over one‐third of the region’s land area and containing more than half of its islands. Cuba supports a rich diversity of habitats and native species, characteristics often linked with enhanced receipt, colonization, and spread of non‐native species.

Economic openness (ie imports, tourism, and migration) is the major pathway of modern species exchange. International trade – generally considered to be the dominant vector of species dispersal – is especially apparent on islands, where a large percentage of goods are typically imported.

However, post‐revolution Cuba has the lowest dependence on merchandise imports in the West Indies, is more economically isolated from regional trading partners, and has the greatest diversity of long‐distance trading partners. Limited trade is the hypothesized cause of an invasion deficit (ie fewer non‐native species than expected) for non‐native reptiles and amphibians in Cuba.

Brown and her colleagues first compiled a list of 738 non-native plant species known to be ecological problem-causers or fast spreaders in the Caribbean. For instance, the fast-spreading Madagascar rubbervine, Cryptostegia madagascariensis, is known for displacing native species and sometimes enveloping trees, and has invaded coastal forests in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Looking at the distribution of such ecological misfits across 45 islands, the team found that in general, the larger the island, the more invaders it is tended to have.

The Madagascar rubbervine hasn’t been spotted in Cuba, and neither has a small herb known as the lark daisy, Centratherum punctatum, which can quickly take over large areas and starve native plants of light and nutrients. It too is an invader in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Brown adds.

Only 13 percent of Cuba’s plant species are not native. By contrast, around 30 percent of plant species in Puerto Rico and Grand Cayman, and nearly 20 percent of those in Jamaica and on the island of Hispaniola, aren’t native there.

Invasive species are a cost of open economies, and Cuba’s unusual isolation has probably helped shelter its native ecosystems, says study co-author Rafael Borroto-Páez, an invasive species biologist at Cuba’s Tropical Geography Institute in Havana. His previous research has revealed similarly low numbers of invasive reptiles and amphibians.

The team also identified dozens of invasive or potentially invasive plant species, mostly from Asia, Africa, and the Americas, that Cuba does have, but weren’t found on other Caribbean islands—a pattern that probably reflects the country’s trading partners. That includes, for instance, the parlor palm Chamaedorea elegans, a popular houseplant in the U.S. that is native to Central America, and the cactus-like African milk weed Euphorbia trigona, another attractive pot plant that can grow into dense thickets in the wild.

Cuban policy initiatives, monitoring, and early-warning protocols (eg Sistema de Información sobre Especies Exóticas Invasoras; Sistema de Alerta Temprana y Respuesta Rápida) demonstrate the capacity for limiting SoC establishment; they are credited with slowing the range expansion of at least one species, the Asian green mussel (Perna viridis; O’Brien et al. 2017).

However, coordination and efficacy require more attention (UNDP 2011), and deriving informed policy for SoC will require additional engagement with regional experts. As an initial step in such discourse, we identified a dozen species at risk of naturalizing and becoming invasive in Cuba based on their prevalence (present on more than five other islands) and invasiveness (invasive on more than one island) in the West Indies.

Managing invasions to preserve the exceptional biodiversity of the West Indies will require employing best practices and sharing them among nation-states as both biological invasions and the Caribbean tourism market are ever-ever-expanding in membership, geographic range, and impact.

(Edited from the National Geographic)