Cuba enforces health protocol for airports reopening

Cuba has a health protocol for the resumption of aeronautical activities, Cuban authorities reported on Wednesday 28, at an international meeting on this topic and the COVID-19 incidence.

This was known during the virtual meeting with ministers of Health, Transportation, Tourism, and civil aviation CEOs on aeronautical recovery in North American, Central American, and Caribbean countries.

The meeting was attended by Cuban Minister of Transportation Eduardo Rodriguez Davila; of Public Health Jose Angel Portal; and of Tourism, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda. The officials reported that Cuba drew a protocol for health control, which has taken into account instructions by the government and the Ministry of Public Health. They also have taken into account the recommendations of the working group of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and those by the World Health Organization, Granma newspaper reported.

Se inicia hoy en el Hotel Palco de la Capital, la Reunión Virtual de la OACI para Ministros/as de Transporte, Salud y Turismo y Directores Generales de Autoridades de la Aviación Civil, sobre recuperación de la aviación en los Estados de Norteamérica, Centroamérica y Caribe. pic.twitter.com/Xjq4T8WhhI — Ministerio del Transporte de Cuba (@MitransCuba) October 28, 2020 Therefore, health and security measures were agreed upon, which must be observed at airports, by domestic airlines and cargo companies, among others, including a certification process to meet the public’s trust and the safe resumption of air transportation, said the minister of Transportation. He added that with the reopening of touristic destinations to foreign markets, all the required biosecurity protocols were established to offer high satisfaction to tourists in the coming high season in the so-called leisure industry. Under such conditions and the control of the pandemic in Cuba, 9 of 10 international airports in the country have been open to commercial and charter operations since Oct.16. Work is underway at the Havana International Airport for its imminent reopening, the official added. Rodriguez Davila said at the meeting that new regulations by the U.S. Department of the Treasury further restrict travel and tourism companies, subject to U.S. jurisdiction, from carrying out activities in Cuba. He highlighted that Washington’s permanent hostility prevents the normal development of operations and transactions of the aviation companies of his country.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)