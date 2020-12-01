Cuba does not allow foreign interference in its internal affairs

Cuba will not tolerate external interference from the United States or any other nation in its affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, director general of the United States of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba (Minrex), said on the main Cuban newscast.

The diplomat revealed new evidence to put in context the Cuban demand to the US government to respect its right to self-determination.

Fernández de Cossío analyzed the evidence that shows officials of the US Embassy interfering in the events of the so-called San Isidro Movement.

Comparecencia Especial MINREX – 30/11/2020 https://t.co/rDId0Xpt3I — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) December 1, 2020 In videos published through social networks, one can see how Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. embassy, appeared at the headquarters of the subversive activity and related to those involved in the events, ignoring international conventions that oblige diplomats to respect the laws of the countries where they work.

He also emphasized that the initial group was joined by a person who arrived from the United States and who did not comply the health measures, exposing the others to a potential risk.

During his visit to the headquarters of the alleged movement, the chargé d’affaires exposed himself to contracting COVID-19, while ignoring the health guidelines. His objective was to show solidarity with these people, not only by failing to comply with regulations established here, but also by giving them guidance, since his task is to promote this type of subversive activity.

The main interest of the United States government in this issue is to wage an economic war against Cuba that would cause shortages, which would lead to social and political instability, Fernandez de Cossío stressed, while explaining that officials in the country have dedicated themselves to creating a parallel reality in the social networks where the alleged chaos can be seen.

In this sense, he referred to the interest of the Embassy to call the attention of the main international media outlets and governments, so that international organizations recognize the alleged political instability in Cuba, a strategy that they usually use in several countries of the world.

The interview was also timely to expose the dependence relations that are established between American officials and people who are willing to carry out actions against order in exchange for payments, an activity that the government of that country allows and promotes.

At the end of his speech, the director recalled that the Vienna Convention and international law are on Cuba’s side, so the country will not allow the violation of its right to self-determination or its sovereignty.

In a note published by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was announced that last November 28, Fernández de Cossío held a meeting with Timothy Zúñiga-Brown, and in the meeting, he listed and pointed out the serious violations of his functions as a diplomat and as head of mission.

(Taken from ACN)