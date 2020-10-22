Cuba concludes ECLAC presidency with a call to cooperate

Cuba will conclude its term at the helm of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which requires greater regional cooperation, official sources indicated on Wednesday.

Given the current epidemiological situation, greater support is needed among Latin American and Caribbean nations, noted Carlos Fidel Martin, director of International Economic Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX).

Durante 38° Período Sesiones, a celebrarse forma virtual, del 26 al 28 de octubre próximos, #CUBA traspasará oficialmente Presidencia pro tempore actual a Gobierno Costa Rica, asume por período 2020-2022. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad https://t.co/MwtVIDclP1 pic.twitter.com/DuJVLSF1G0 — Carlos Fidel Martín Rodríguez (@CarlosFidelDOEI) October 19, 2020

Speaking to the Cubadebate website regarding the upcoming delivery to Costa Rica of the pro tempore presidency of the regional body, the Cuban official highlighted ECLAC’s help to the progress of the Cuban vaccine against COVID-19. He highlighted that this medicine will not be only for Cuba, but for the entire region. Likewise, the representative of MINCEX explained Cuba’s contributions to ECLAC since May 2018, when the country was in charge of the entity. Cuba worked to advance the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the region, prioritizing the Caribbean and strengthening South-South cooperation, Martin pointed out.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)