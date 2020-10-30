Cuba and China strengthen ties in renewable energy sources

#Cuba y #China firmaron dos canjes de nota que pondrán en marcha sendos proyectos de cooperación en área de fuentes renovables de energía y producción industrial. Sr. Zhou vicepresidente Agencia China de Cooperación #CIDCA rubricó documentos con VM @MINCEX_CUBA @Deb_invexCuba pic.twitter.com/Gc8mbP8Wr5
Companies from both nations have had contacts for several years, when – for example – they previously signed 10 deals to strengthen cooperation in renewable sources of energy and industry, after a binational forum.
For that opportunity, 18 China’s firms and 20 Cuban companies participated, and the talks served to accelerate the analysis of cooperation strategies in renewable sources of energy.
Now, with the exchange of opinions aforementioned by Malmierca, such ties are reinforced in the future.
Officials and managers of both sides celebrate the constant strengthening of those economic and commercial ties, when on September 28, Cuba and China celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)