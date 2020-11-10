Cuba celebrates World Science Day for Peace and Development

Cuba celebrates Tuesday the World Science Day for Peace and Development, recognized by the example of offering its results and responsible scientific contributions to serve its people and the world, Elba Rosa Perez, Cuban minister of science, technology and environment, said on Twitter.

Hoy 10 de noviembre se celebra el #DiaMundialDeLaCiencia para la paz y el Desarrollo, #Cuba reconocida por el ejemplo de brindar sus resultados y aportes científicos responsables al servicio de su pueblo y el mundo #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad #CienciaEsSoberanía pic.twitter.com/sxMS3TuIHV — Elba Rosa (@ElbaRosaPM) November 10, 2020 The country hosts the date with remarkable results in a sector of great social vocation, as in the confrontation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every November 10, was established in 2001 at the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

In 2020 the commemoration is held under the slogan «Science with and for society».

(Taken from Prensa Latina)