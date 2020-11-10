11 de noviembre de 2020
Cuba celebrates World Science Day for Peace and Development

Cuba celebrates Tuesday the World Science Day for Peace and Development, recognized by the example of offering its results and responsible scientific contributions to serve its people and the world, Elba Rosa Perez, Cuban minister of science, technology and environment, said on Twitter.

The country hosts the date with remarkable results in a sector of great social vocation, as in the confrontation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development, celebrated every November 10, was established in 2001 at the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
 In 2020 the commemoration is held under the slogan «Science with and for society».
(Taken from Prensa Latina)

