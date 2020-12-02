2 de diciembre de 2020
Cuba calls on prioritizing social protection during COVID-19 pandemic

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called on the world to apply strategies to strengthen healthcare systems and social protection in the face of the aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Twitter, he said that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which caused the health emergency, has already claimed the lives of more than one million people.

The Cuban FM noted that between 88 and 115 million people will fall into poverty in 2020 as a result of the global crisis.

In the face of such a scenario, it is urgent to ‘change development paradigms that prioritize market interests and apply strategies that strengthen healthcare and social protection systems,’ he assured.

The Director of the Center for Research on the World Economy of Cuba, Ramon Pichs, told Prensa Latina news agency that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on all the socioeconomic indicators at international level.

The weakest and most vulnerable economies are the ones that were hit the hardest, and within them the poorest and the workers in the informal and service sectors, Pichs detailed.

(Taken from ACN)

