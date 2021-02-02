Cuba calls for educational innovation in Pedagogy Congress 2021

Los educadores ya estamos en Congreso. La Dra. Ena Elsa Velázquez inauguró este lunes el Congreso Internacional #Pedagogía2021, bajo el lema «Encuentro por la Unidad de los Educadores». #CubaEduca #CubaVive @elsa_ena @jsaborido50 @WalterBG_uci @nataliauci16 @alicia_senra pic.twitter.com/SYEdHNR2dn
Likewise, Velazquez urged to strengthen the commitment to inclusive, equitable and quality education, as well as encouraging lifelong learning opportunities, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.
‘Only education systems in permanent improvement are capable under these conditions of guaranteeing access to distance learning for all students, and, with the involvement of families, turning homes into schools,’ she assured.
In that regard, the minister ratified Cuba’s will to revolutionize the means of teaching, and explained the country’s experience in maintaining teaching despite COVID-19, starting with televised lessons for the different educational levels and the creation of the CubaEduca website, with contents of the school curriculum.
In addition to the aforementioned actions, there are others such as, the implementation of an online tutoring service and the development of applications for computers and mobiles, as MiClaseTV, to facilitate teaching processes.
Velazquez also denounced the effects of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the country for almost six decades, which has tightened amid the pandemic, and Cuba’s inclusion in Washington’s unilateral list of alleged countries sponsoring terrorism.
