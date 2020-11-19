Correos de Cuba Business Group resumes air postal services

Correos de Cuba Business Group resumes since this November 19, all the services of international postal deliveries, DHL services, and packages and messaging express air deliveries, after the reopening of Jose Marti International Airport of Havana .

People who wish to make use of these services can send and receive shipments in more than 800 units of the national postal network, the text added.

With the resumption of operations of the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, all Cuban air terminals that receive international flights are operational, thus facilitating these services.

Previously, the Business Group had resumed the reception and processing of new International Courier Services, which began to arrive in Cuba by sea through the port of Mariel, west of Havana.