Copa Airlines to fly from Havana to Panama in this month

Copa Airlines will fly from Havana to Panama on October 21 and 29, reported the airline.

According to Nelson Cabrera, Sales Executive, the tickets are available for purchase through the sites www.copa.com and https://www.copaair.com/es/web/gs/centro-de-reservaciones, and in any office of the company.

Flight number CM0372 will depart from Havana at 3:15 p.m., local time, and will arrive in Panama around 5 p.m., with an estimated duration of two hours and 41 minutes.

Once in the island territory, it will be connected to airports in Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Chile and Canada, the source indicates.

Meanwhile, the second flight, under the same number, will have operations in São Paulo, Guayaquil, New York, Florida, Mexico City and Santiago de Chile.

As a requirement for entry to the territory, all national travelers, foreign residents and tourists must present a rapid test, PCR or negative antigen with a maximum of 48 hours.