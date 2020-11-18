Communist Party of Cuba analyzes issues for next congress

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), at a meeting chaired by its first secretary, Army General Raul Castro, analyzed issues related to the 8th Congress of that organization on Tuesday.

Participants at the meeting also assessed aspects related to the Ordering Task, regarding the elimination of monetary and exchange duality, and the wage and price reforms, among other economic matters.

The Political Bureau has been working hard in the organization of the 8th PCC Congress, and it met last week to debate some of the documents that it will submit to that event, including the ‘Evaluation of compliance of the Resolution of the 8th Party Congress about the working objectives of the First Conference, related to the functioning, ideological activity and link with the people. Projections to improve the work in current and future circumstances’.

On this occasion, the debates also included an analysis of the ¨Study of the sociopolitical arena of Cuban society¨.