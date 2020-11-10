Cienfuegos reports on this November 10th, a 101 percent of water in all the reservoirs of the province, with a cumulative of 330 934 000 cubic meters of water, as a result of the rainfall associated with Eta Tropical Storm.

The National Civil Defense Staff of Cuba established on November 10th, the Alarm Phase for the provinces of Pinar del Rio and Cienfuegos, affected by tropical storm Eta, which with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and higher gusts remains almost stationary at northwest of the extreme west of the country.

In an informative note, the Civil Defense states that according to the information from the Cuban Forecasting Center of the Institute of Meteorology, Eta directly affects the territory of Pinar del Rio, and that the complex weather situation created in the central region extends to the province of Cienfuegos, as a result it was decided to pass both territories to that phase.

The governing bodies of these provinces must adopt measures for the protection of people and resources of the economy, in correspondence with their particular situation, the text specifies.

It also adds that, the rest of the provinces of the western and central regions must be attentive to the information from the Institute of Meteorology and Civil Defense, and the population must comply with discipline with the measures adopted by the local authorities.

Así ve ahora mismo el radar de Pico San Juan, en las montañas de #Cienfuegos la situación meteorológica en el centro de #Cuba Se puede apreciar cómo al sur de la provincia se están formando nuevas áreas de chubascos y lluvias que pudieran afectarnos más tarde #TormentaTropicalEta pic.twitter.com/p0isv0raH1 — omar george (@omargeorgecfg) November 10, 2020

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)