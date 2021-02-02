Cienfuegos´ puppet theater presents online social networks performances

Theater artists from Cienfuegos have decided to try these days, due to COVID-19 new outbreak, online alternatives to socialize and share theater plays and creative work.

From «Guiñol Cienfuegos«(Cienfuegos´ puppet theater) official Facebook page -new group dedicated to the distribution of content-, as well as personal profiles of the artists, the southern theater group broadcasts live every Sunday small-format stagings belonging to the repertoire of the group.

From the “Aida Conde” theater room in the Historic Center of Cienfuegos, during the first online transmission, they promoted the most recent montage and adaptation of the work “Si yo te contara” (If I told you), by Argentine Javier Villafaña, under the artistic direction of Darían Álvarez and general of Daimany Blanco.

The piece contextualized in the Cuban countryside describes the story of two unique characters, Juancito and María. The show also featured the participation of actors from ¨Sombrero Azul¨ Cultural Project.

According to Daimany Blanco, director of Guiñol Cienfuegos, it constitutes a challenge for the group, as they plan to broadcast live every Sunday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon on digital platforms, several complete, small-format plays, and that do not exceed participation of three actors.

He also stated that the group is one of the first in the territory to take on the online mode and announced that they plan to expand live broadcasts on Saturdays with the project “Fiesta de payasos entre juegos y canciones” (Clown party between games and songs).

«The theater performances are face-to-face, and this time we will try to reach our audiences through a camera, leaving the four walls of the theater.

It is live and what happens at the moment will be on the different platforms. A challenge for Guiñol Cienfuegos, but I’m sure it will suit us, «he told Radio Ciudad del Mar about the new artistic option.