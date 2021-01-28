Cienfuegos painter exhibits at online Contemporary Art Gallery

The artist from Cienfuegos, Lazaro Omar Valdes Quintana, exhibits these days at the online space of the VIII Salon of Cuban Contemporary Art, sponsored by the Center for the Development of Visual Arts.

The also vice president of the Hermanos Saiz Association in Cienfuegos, presents in this digital contest, works of several projects.

From the behart.net virtual platform they promote an artistic catalogue of different experiences and particular aesthetics.

The video art ¨Autorretrato (Self-portrait), the photographic documentation of the performance ¨Versos Sencillos¨(Simple Verses), in homage to Jose Marti and two works from the series ¨Efecto Mariposa¨ (Butterfly Effect), as a narrative of Cuban reality, constitute the exhibition presented by the young man from Cienfuegos.

As a goal, the organizers of the Cuban Contemporary Art Gallery proposed a generational record of the first 20 years of the XXI century in the visual arts, with the presence of more than a hundred young artists, explained Lazaro Omar.

They developed the project as an experiment: «No prizes are awarded. The idea is to create an artist’s catalogue as well as to generate dialogue from the networks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021 again, COVID-19 imposes challenges for creators: «Creating from our space is what we can do now. Our upcoming proposal will arrive online in small parts, and then the artists will exhibit the art work physically, when the Gallery of our AHS headquarters opens ».

Prior to the premiere of «Arte Adentro» (Art Inside) as the exhibition is called, they propose capsules about the works in the collection and a short video of the artist, where each one will promote their work process.

The list includes Alberto Jorge Veloz, Inmaray Tillet, Alcides Portal, Daniel Alujas, the student Damavis Candelario, among others.

In his message to the new challenge that the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Cuba demands, Valdes Quintana confesses with hopeful spirit: “Let’s not stop working. We are going to use our creativity in order to transmit a message of encouragement so that soon everything happens. May we once again walk freely through the streets without worry, much faith in the hope that everything is going to be solved soon.

(Translated from ¨Exhibe artista cienfueguero en salón virtual de Arte Contemporáneo Cubano¨ by Raul Francisco Cotarelo published in RCM web page)

