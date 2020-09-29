Despite the epidemiological situation that Cuba is facing due to the COVID-19, the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) and especially Cienfuegos, winners of an outstanding position at the national level because of their work, commemorate today from their homes, and work centers with initiatives adapted at the moment we live in, the sixtieth anniversary of the creation of the largest mass organization.

The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution in the province of Cienfuegos, arrive on September 28, with favorable results in their main tasks and a marked role of their membership in actions of solidarity and union in the neighborhood to combat the pandemic and three of Cienfuegos´municipalities: Rodas, Cumanayagua and Lajas, won, this time, the category of National Vanguard.

Without concentrating the recognitions to respect the measures aimed at protection and social distancing, without the usual ajiaco and the toast in the advent of the date, the organization leaders have come with the encouragement to cultivate a small portion of land in gardens and lots, blood donors, and to all those who make the priority tasks of the Revolution their own and score victories from the neighborhood.

The CDRs prove their worth in the most difficult times, adapting to the needs that arise, in some moments they were transformed into warehouses to distribute resources to the people, or they ended up turned into schools, into health brigades to deliver vaccines against Poliomyelitis, food to elderly alone, without ever neglecting their essential mission: the defense of the Revolution.

Today, September 28, not a single Cuban forgets this date, the creator of this mass organization: Fidel Castro Ruz, his security when defining them, that is why in the manner of 2020, on the 60th anniversary, the victories multiply from the neighborhood.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)