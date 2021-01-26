Cienfuegos arranges final construction details of Molecular Biology Lab

Cienfuegos is one of the three provinces in Cuba which will have a Molecular Biology Laboratory for diagnosis of COVID-19 through real time PCR test processing samples.

Magalys Sánchez Calaña, Cienfuegos’ Provincial Health vice principal assured that the construction phase of the lab is near to be completed, «we have already prepared four rooms with ceramic tiles wall dressing and epoxy paint which brings the needed conditions for a facility like this one».

Building works at the laboratory reach 200 000 Cuban pesos, but the country pays a lot of more in high-tech, dischargable medical supplies and reactives.

At this date, it is planned by Cuban Health Ministry to send the equipment, cetified by TECNOSUMA stuff which will be making the final arrangements.

A group of specialists who will work at the lab are receiving training at Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Laboratory and Molecular Medicine Laboratory of Villa Clara.

They will soon, be ready to process COVID-19 samples, which will constitute an step forward in COVID-19 control for Cienfuegos.

As said by the vice principal, this will allow to achieve a faster COVID-19 response and detection because all samples will be processed in the province.

Guantanamo, Pinar del Río and Cienfuegos will have Molecular Medicine Laboratories, as part of Cuban strategy to detect Sars-CoV-2 virus in patients.

(Translated from «Ultiman detalles en obra civil del Laboratorio de Biología Molecular de Cienfuegos » published in RCM web page by Dayneris Torres Nuñez)