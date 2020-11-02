Category 1 Hurricane Eta threatens Central America 

At 700 AM EST (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Eta was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 81.1 West.Eta is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through this morning. A slower motion toward the west-southwest is forecast by this afternoon and continuing into Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua this afternoon, and make landfall within the Hurricane Warning area in Nicaragua by early Tuesday.

The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday. Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts.

Continued strengthening, possibly rapid, is expected through early Tuesday, and Eta could be a major hurricane when landfall occurs by early Tuesday. After landfall, weakening will occur while the cyclone interacts with the very mountainous terrain of Central America.

Even though official forecast points are shown through day 5, it is doubtful that the surface circulation could survive after being inland that long over the mountains of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Although some of the global models are showing a cyclone over the northwestern Caribbean later this week and into the weekend, it is not certain whether this is Eta, or a new system that could form in that area.

The hurricane is moving westward, or at about 265/10 kt. The track forecast philosophy remains basically unchanged. For the next few days, Eta should move westward or west-southwestward to the south and southeast of a mid-tropospheric high pressure system centered near the western Gulf of Mexico coast.

The official track forecast is nearly identical to the previous one, and also very similar to the various model consensus predictions.Since this is likely to be a very slow-moving system after it makes landfall in Central America, torrential rains and flooding will be a major threat from Eta.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 974 mb (28.76 inches).