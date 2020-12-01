1 de diciembre de 2020
Canadian association sends baseball bats donation to Cuba

The national chief of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Gerardo Hernandez, presented in Havana a donation of 800 Canadian bats for baseball.
The initiative is part of the CubaCan 6060 campaign, promoted by the Canadian Network of Solidarity with Cuba, whose goal is to celebrate the 60th anniversaries of the Cuban baseball series and the largest mass organization in the country.

Bill Ryan, an old friend of Cuba and its sports movement, represents one of the faces of this support, which allows the country to have over 3,000 bats of this type.

According to Hernandez, one of the five Cubans who were imprisoned in the United States for warning about terrorist plans against his country, the project will continue.

As a result of this effort, 800 bats have just arrived in Cuba to reinforce our main national sporting event, noted the Hero of the Republic in a press conference.

With great acceptance among players, the CubaCan bats are made by Ryan himself, a faithful defender of Cuba and one of the main voices in favor of the liberation of the five anti-terrorist fighters.

Founded on September 6, 2002, the organization also disseminates Cuba’s progress in areas such as health care, education and democracy, in order to counteract information from mainstream media that distort Cuba’s reality.

