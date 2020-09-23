Canadian airline OWG will start flights to Cuba in November

The Canadian airline OWG will fly to Cuba starting in November, with operations bridging Montreal and Toronto with Jardines del Rey, Cayo Santa Maria ( route Santa Clara) and Holguin, Cubana de Aviacion Corporation S.A. reported.

According to reports published by the Corporation on Twitter, the recently created airline will link these places, which shows the growing interest of Canadians in Cuba as a tourist destination.

Against all odds, a new airline called OWG will soon take off in Quebec, offering flights to Southern destinations. Click here to read all about it : https://t.co/xL5t2E2RNj#aviation #newbrand #innovation #airline pic.twitter.com/umYm92EIE0 — OWG (@OwgVoyages) July 7, 2020

Earlier this month, the arrival of tourists from Canada to Cuba made news, marking the return to the country of its main tourist market, which is crucial for the local economy.

For its part, the airline Air Canada Vacations announced that since early September it has been operating weekly flights from Montreal to Cayo Coco, located in the Jardines del Rey resort.

At the same time, the Cuban ministry of tourism expressed on Twitter that the keys remain open to international tourism and that the hotel, extra-hotel, marine and transportation service facilities in Jardines del Rey are certified as Tourism+Hygienic and Safe.

Canada constituted until 2019 the first market of vacationers to Cuba, which that year served more than one million travelers from that country, from a long list that already averaged more.