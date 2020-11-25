Abel Santamaria International Airport in Santa Clara, a city in central Cuba, received on Tuesday the first flight of Bahamas Air, which marks the resumption of operations of that airline to the Cuban terminal.

This was reported through Twitter by Roberto Peña Samper, President of the Cuban Aviation Corporation S.A.

«#AviaciónCubana. Receives #Abel Santamaria International Airport the first flight of Bahamas Air, thus starting the operations of this airline in the air terminal of #SantaClara. #CubaDestinoSeguro», tweeted Peña Samper.

#AviaciónCubana | Recibe #aeropuerto Internacional «Abel Santamaría» el primer vuelo de Bahamas Air, dando así inicio a las operaciones de esta línea aérea en la terminal aérea de #SantaClara. #CubaDestinoSeguro 🇨🇺✈️ pic.twitter.com/3OzQhI36mP — Roberto Peña Samper (@PresidenteCACSA) November 24, 2020 This airline, the national airline of the Bahamas, based in Nassau, its capital city, suspended operations to Cuba since last April, due to the closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 19, with flight 980 of the Mexican airline Viva Aerobus, said international airport restarted its commercial operations, under strict operational and biosafety standards, due to the health emergency situation still facing the world, because of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

This air terminal has two lines of surveillance for taking temperature: the usual scanner, which each passenger is subjected to at the entrance to the lounge, and the digital temperature scanner.

The Abel Santamaria International Airport is located 11 kilometers from the city of Santa Clara and provides services for the tourist development of that region, especially for the Cayos Las Brujas, Ensenachos and Santa a.

(Taken from Prensa Laatina)