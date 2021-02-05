Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist who worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, defines a supermoon as a full moon “within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.”
Supermoons appear most visually striking near the horizon, where their larger size is more readily apparent. It’s not quite as obvious higher above. Of course, you could make the case that, with a third of moons this year being classified as supermoons, there’s really nothing super about them. But a pretty show is in store, regardless.
“At the end of the day, it gets somebody outside, it gets them looking up, it gets them appreciating this,” said Rice, who views supermoons as teachable moments.
Total lunar eclipse: May 26
A total lunar eclipse will be visible for many in the United States, the Earth interceding between the sun and moon to plunge the lunar body into a blood-red shadow. It will also coincide with the month’s supermoon.
Annular solar eclipse: June 10
An “annular” solar eclipse will occur on the morning of June 10, a remarkable “ring of fire” visible with eye protection from portions of Ontario and northern Quebec in Canada, as well as extreme northwestern Greenland. Annular eclipses take place when the moon moves directly in front of the sun but doesn’t appear large enough to cover the solar disk. As such, a ring forms where the sun “swallows” the moon.
Since sunlight is still visible, eclipse glasses are required, and viewers do not experience the sudden nightfall or wonder of the solar corona that accompanies a total solar eclipse.
Perseid meteor shower: Aug. 11-12
Arguably the year’s most widely viewed meteor shower, the Perseids will peak the night of Aug. 11 into the 12th as the Earth plows through a stream of debris left in the wake of Comet Swift-Tuttle during our annual orbit about the sun. Each interstellar pebble burns up in Earth’s outer atmosphere about 60 miles up, producing a spark of light that we view as a shooting star. The stones’ enormous speed, about 37 miles per second, generates enough frictional heat to light them ablaze.
Partial lunar eclipse: Nov. 19
On Nov. 19, a nearly total lunar eclipse will be visible; the moon will still be bathed in red, coated in sunlight filtered through Earth’s atmosphere. But Earth’s shadow won’t fully swallow the bottom left rim of the moon, meaning totality won’t occur. The eclipse will be at its maximum around 4 a.m., a less-than-ideal hour for viewing.
Total solar eclipse: Dec. 4
The most mesmerizing show of the year, a total solar eclipse, will also be the most exclusive. The moon will completely block out the sun for up to 1 minute and 54 seconds, revealing the sun’s ghostly corona, or atmosphere.
Geminid meteor shower: Dec. 13-14
The nearly full waxing gibbous moon will spoil much of the show for those hoping to catch the Geminids, but 20 to 40 shooting stars are usually visible every hour under ideal conditions. The Geminids feature slower-moving and often more vibrant shooting stars than the summertime Perseids. Many of them shine a brilliant emerald green or purple.
