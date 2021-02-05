5 de febrero de 2021
Top astronomical events to look forward to in 2021, from ‘supermoons’ to eclipses

The calendar has flipped to 2021, and the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate daily life. Social gatherings are in many cases on hold, and leisurely pastimes have been replaced or altered. Fortunately, the night sky has your back, with several mesmerizing spectacles set to unfold during the upcoming year.

Here are some of the top astronomical events of 2021.

Venus and Jupiter conjunction: Feb. 11

On the morning of Feb. 11, a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter will be visible in the eastern sky immediately before sunrise. Venus is the second-closest planet to the sun, and its orbit is inside that of Earth’s, so it can be seen only near sunrise or sunset.

Those hoping to view the planetary flirtation will have to awaken early and look to the east about a half-hour before sunrise. The pair of planets will barely be scraping above the horizon, meaning a view unobstructed by trees, hills or buildings is necessary. Jupiter will appear above and to the left, with Venus flanking it a touch below and to the right.

Quadruple conjunction: March 9 and 10

On March 9 and 10, an extra-special “quadruple conjunction” will leave a group of planets splayed across the night sky. Look to the southeast around a half-hour before sunrise, and you’ll see Mercury, Saturn and Jupiter in a perfect line from bottom left to top right. All three will be visible with the naked eye in the predawn sky, with Jupiter being the brightest in the middle. The crescent moon will add to the trio, lurking below and to the right.

