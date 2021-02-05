The new year features four “supermoons,” which mark when a full moon occurs during a point in the moon’s orbit when it is closer than average to Earth. The term supermoon, despite being popular with the public, isn’t actually in the scientific lexicon.

Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist who worked at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, defines a supermoon as a full moon “within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.”

That means a full moon must be within 228,420 miles of Earth to be classified as a supermoon; the distance from Earth to the moon averages 238,855 miles. Such moons appear bigger and brighter in the night sky compared with other full moons.

That means we’ll technically have four supermoons in a row in 2021. These will occur on March 28, April 27, May 26 and June 24. The one in May will feature the biggest and brightest moon of the four.

Supermoons appear most visually striking near the horizon, where their larger size is more readily apparent. It’s not quite as obvious higher above. Of course, you could make the case that, with a third of moons this year being classified as supermoons, there’s really nothing super about them. But a pretty show is in store, regardless.

“At the end of the day, it gets somebody outside, it gets them looking up, it gets them appreciating this,” said Rice, who views supermoons as teachable moments.