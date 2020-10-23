Art gallery in Cienfuegos combines design and drawing

Jose Basulto and Angel Fernandez, known as Andez, exhibit at the Mateo Torriente Art Gallery of the Union Nacional de Escritores y Artistas de Cuba, UNEAC (National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba) in Cienfuegos, «Electric connection», with 14 works created by both creators in a period of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the critic and curator Jorge Luis Urra, in his words to the catalog, the Exhibition is a delight for those who rejoice with works marked by the art of illustration and design.

Jose Basulto, plastic artist and member of the UNEAC, says that his Naif style is characterized by a lot of color but «In this case, during confinement I began to work light and dark, in graphite and pen, it is like the negative of works done before.

The art works are inspired on the guajiro(Cuban peasants), old boats that sailed on Cienfuegos bay that no longer exist, as well as, small ships loaded with molasses that left my neighborhood of Reina towards the Damuji”, the artist recalled.

For his part, the creator and member of UNEAC, Angel Fernandez, describes the artistic connection established between the two in this exhibition that will remain open for a month at the Mateo Torriente Art Gallery. «We coincide at a time when we both create drawings, with the use of graphite, India ink. It was very easy because we had common sense, drawing.

We also rely on Samuel Feijoo as the guiding principle, the illustrations that we both did for the magazine Signos, my research on Cuban mythology, by Rene Batista, from Feijoo, as well as Basulto’s personal experiences in the country environment,” Andez told to Radio Ciudad del Mar.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)