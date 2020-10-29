The Arctic is not freezing in October for the first time on record

The US researcher warned that the vast open waters north of Siberia this fall are ‘absurd’ and pointed out that
the amount of sea ice struggling to form has been huge.
The melting of the Arctic sea ice is one of the most worrying signs of the advance of global warming, assured different climate studies. Every summer, the enormous layer that keeps the Arctic cold loses a fraction with the arrival of the warmest days of the year, a normal effect provided that in a few months, the cold accompanying the arrival of the fall, causes the ice reestablishment.
Researches show that the percentage of ice frozen in winter is decreasing. However, in 2020 the gradual rise in temperature reached a point that shows the feasible collapse of the Arctic ice faster than expected.