Abdala vaccine candidate next to finish first phase of clinical trial

Few adverse reactions and an adequate safety profile demonstrate the successful progress of CIGB 66 vaccine candidate clinical trial, best known as Abdala, in Santiago de Cuba, one of the four Cuban vaccine candidates produced against COVID-19.

With 132 volunteers, from the Oriente Pharmaceutical Laboratory and the Drug Marketing Company, the study is close to the conclusion of its first phase and so far the participants only manifest discomfort in the immunogen administration area.

According to Rafael Suárez, director of the Saturnino Lora hospital, the scene of the test, the second phase of the test should begin at the end of the month or the beginning of February, depending on the decisions of the governing and controlling bodies: the Engineering centers Genetics and Biotechnology (CIGB) and the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED), respectively.

Dr. Suárez highlighted to the ACN the outstanding evaluation obtained at the end of 2020 during the CECMED inspection, which supports the good clinical practices of the healthcare institution in this type of vaccination investigation.

He also highlighted the commitment of the team of researchers and professionals from Saturnino Lora and the promoters of CIGB, a BioCubaFarma body recently declared one of the two high-tech companies in the country.

Regarding the second phase, he explained that they will carry out a controlled call for the selection of volunteers, between 600 and 800, particularly in labor entities and universities, in order to more effectively control their permanence in the study.

He also specified the extension of the age range of the participants in that stage, from 19 to 80 years old, because the objective of the Cuban Health System lies in the immunization of all the inhabitants of the island.

Since December 2, the clinical trial of Abdala began in Santiago de Cuba, one of the vaccine candidates which, together with Mambisa, also from CIGB, and Soberana 01 and 02, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute, place Cuba at the forefront of countries whose efforts are aimed at achieving a cure for COVID-19, and reaffirming its scientific potential, despite US blockade.

